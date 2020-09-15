EOW arrests absconder who duped a company of crores

New Delhi, Sep 15 ( IANS ) The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested an absconding accused Rambabu Mehta, 39, a resident of Mandawali, Delhi for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy and misappropriation of printing materials of a firm worth Rs 4 crore.

According to police, the complainant is running a business of sale and purchase of printing materials in the name of M/s Integra Graphics. Accused Vishal Prajapti, in tandem with the employee of the complainant firm, allegedly misappropriated the printing materials worth Rs 4 crore from the complainant firm in the name of firm-V.Tech Marketing (belonging to accused Vishal Prajapati) and other fictitious firms.

Forged cheques were submitted by the accused to show payment had been made.

Mehta, in conspiracy with co-accused Pankaj Dewan, facilitated opening fictitious accounts in the name of Pankaj Singh and Ved Kumar Chopra.

Investigation of bank accounts revealed that four cheques of Punjab National Bank and one cheque of Lakshmi Vilas Bank were used for the payment of the materials delivered in the name of Naveen Graphics, a fictitious firm.

“All the documents used in these two accounts were forged and cheques were issued without any money from the bank accounts just to cheat and induce the complainant to believe that the payments were being received for the materials supplied,” said OP Mishra, Joint CP EOW.

The other accused Vishal Prajapait, Deepak Srivastava, Hemant Shamra have already been arrested in the case. Charge sheets against the accused persons have already been filed in the concerned court.

The accused Rambabu Mehta was absconding and now has been arrested and taken on two-days police remand.

IANS

Zaz/ash