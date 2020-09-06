Epic attempts to bring Fortnite game back on Apple devices

By News Desk 1 Updated: 7th September 2020 3:40 am IST
Epic attempts to bring Fortnite game back on Apple devices

San Francisco, Sep 6 : Epic Games has made a fresh effort to get its popular Fortnite game back on App Store by filing a motion that seeks a preliminary injunction against Apple.

A US judge ruled late last month that Apple cannot delete the developer account of Epic Games that supports open and real-time 3D creation platform Unreal Engine but can keep the Fortnite game away from App Store for violating its policies.

Apple, however, removed the account of Epic Games from its App Store amid the ongoing legal battle with the Fortnite game developer.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Epic Games said in the motion that more than 116 million registered “Fortnite” players have accessed the game via Apple devices.

READ:  Kashmir industry body flags business concerns with FM

The game has a huge following of over 350 million monthly active players, and is available on multiple platforms.

“Apple is a monopolist. It controls all app distribution on iOS. It controls all in-app payment processing for digital content on iOS. It unlawfully maintains these two monopolies by explicitly prohibiting any competitive entry in either market,” Epic Games said in the filing.

Epic Games argued it is “likely to suffer irreparable harm” in the absence of a preliminary injunction and that “the balance of harms tips sharply in Epic’s favour.”

Daily active users of the Fortnite game have plummeted more than 60 per cent on Apple iOS devices since the ban.

READ:  Not consulted before ordering probe into scholarship scam: Punjab CM

The Fortnite game was removed from the App Store on August 13 for adding an in-app payment system in violation of the App Store rules.

“We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the App Store,” Apple said in a statement recently.

“We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases. The court recommended that Epic comply with the App Store guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they’ve followed for the past decade until they created this situation. Epic has refused,” Apple said.

–IANS
na/sdr/

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close