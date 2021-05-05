Epic CEO asked Tim Cook to ‘make iOS an open platform’ in 2015

San Francisco: As the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games began in the US this week, new details have emerged, revealing that Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to open its iPhones to other app stores as early as 2015.



Under the subject line “iOS as an open platform,” Sweeney emailed Cook directly to make the case for allowing other app stores to distribute software on iOS, reports The Verge.



“The App Store has done much good for the industry, but it doesn’t seem tenable for Apple to be the sole arbiter of expression and commerce over an app platform approaching a billion users,” read the email that was made public during the trial.



Sweeney asked to “separate iOS App Store curation from compliance review and app distribution,” suggesting that Apple could maintain its security features across the platform.



Cook responded to his email “by forwarding the message to Phil Schiller with a question: “Is this the guy that was at one of our rehearsals?’ the report said on Tuesday.



Epic Games had made an appearance at Apple’s annual WWDC event in 2015.



The much-reported trial began earlier this week, as the companies got involved in a legal battle over the use of an in-game payment system.



While Epic Games argues about Apple’s monopoly over the app market and treats 30 per cent standard fee amount to anti-competitive behaviour that must be regulated by antitrust law, Apple contends that “the whole antitrust allegation and associated dust-kicking is little more than a PR stunt”.



The Fortnite game was removed from App Store in August last year after the company allegedly violated rules by adding an in-game payment system aimed at depriving Apple of its commission on in-app purchases from App Store.



