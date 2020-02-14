EPTRI to conduct certificate course on environmental protection

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) is going to conduct certificate courses on various topics of environmental protection and management under Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change, Government of India (MoEF & CC, GoI).

Partha Sarathi, IAS, Director General, EPTRI and Principal Secretary to Government inaugurated two courses on Friday.

List of courses

1. Valuation of Ecosystem Services and Green GDP

2. Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP), Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) Common and Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) and Valuation of Ecosystem Services and Green GDP at EPTRI.

Course details

Each course has a batch size of twenty-five (25) which aims and objectives of the GSDP training programmes are to enhance the Green skills of the trainees to contribute to India achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) while providing the trainees’ employment opportunities.

For further details visit the website: http://www.eptri.com/

SIASAT NEWS