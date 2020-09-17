Equities in red, Sensex down over 100 points

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th September 2020 10:48 am IST

Mumbai, Sep 17 : The key Indian equity indices traded in the negative territory on Thursday morning with the BSE Sensex trading 139 points lower.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 39,163.03, lower by 139.82 points or 0.36 per cent from the previous close of 39,302.85.

It opened at 39,120.64 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,208.21 and a low of 39,022.34.

The Nifty on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,570.50, lower by 34.05 points or 0.29 per cent from the previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: “Nifty opened with a gap down but the trend continues to remain positive. The target of 11,800 is still open and one can utilise this dip to enter long positions on the index.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Stock Market
