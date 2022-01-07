Equities settle marginally high on Friday; Nifty oil & gas top gainer

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 7th January 2022 7:00 pm IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — settled in the green on Friday.

The Sensex and Nifty settled at 59,744 points and 17,812 points, up 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent from their previous close, respectively.

On Friday, the Nifty oil and gas index jumped sharply during the session, NSE data showed. On the stocks front, Grasim Industries, ONGC, Hindalco, HDFC Life, and Shree Cement rose the most, rallying 4.6 percent, 4.2 percent, 2.9 percent, 2.3 percent, and 1.9 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Titan declined the most on Friday.

“Strong appetite for healthcare and consumer durable stocks aided the markets in closing flat with a positive bias,” said Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services.

“Although rising omicron cases and hawkish stance by the US Fed is keeping the market volatile, hopes of favourable earnings season and FIIs switching to net buyers is pumping in optimism into the market,” he added.

