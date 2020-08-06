Equity indices in green ahead of RBI policy announcement

Mumbai, Aug 6 : The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement later in the day.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT and healthcare indices.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 37,875.68, higher by 212.35 points or 0.56 per cent from the previous close of 37,663.33.

It opened at 37,946.80 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 37,976.72 and a low of 37,755.10.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,165.45, higher by 63.80 points or 0.57 per cent from the previous close.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

