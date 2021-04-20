Equity indices in green; banking, auto stocks rise

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with healthy buying banking, finance and auto stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,233.17, higher by 283.75 points or 0.59 per cent from the previous close of 47,949.42.

It opened 48,473.04 and has touched an intraday high of 48,478.34 and a low of 48,215.90 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,447.80, higher by 88.35 points or 0.62 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: “These are risky times and traders need to be very cautious.

“It is better to sit back and assess the situation on a continuous basis as stops are large and a bad trade can actually take away the gains of multiple good trades. On the upside the cap is at 15,000 and on the downside the trigger point is a close below 14,200.”