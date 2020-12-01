Equity indices open in green, Nifty above 13,000

News Desk 1Published: 1st December 2020 9:48 am IST
Equity indices open in green, Nifty above 13,000

Mumbai, Dec 1 : The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday tracking gains in the Asian markets.

BSE Sensex rose around 150 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is trading above the psychological mark of 13,000 points.

Around 9.30 a.m., Sensex was trading at 44,299.31, higher by 149.59 points or 0.34 per cent from the previous close of 44,149.72.

It opened at 44,435.83, and has touched an intra-day high of 44,470.26 and a low of 44,118.10 points.

The Nifty50 closed at 13,008.10, higher by 39.15 points or 0.3 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Ultratech Cement, Infosys and Sun Pharmaceuticals so far, while ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle India were the major losers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  IHC defers decision to declare Sharif proclaimed offender
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 1st December 2020 9:48 am IST
Back to top button