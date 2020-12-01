Equity indices open in green, Nifty above 13,000

Mumbai, Dec 1 : The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday tracking gains in the Asian markets.

BSE Sensex rose around 150 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is trading above the psychological mark of 13,000 points.

Around 9.30 a.m., Sensex was trading at 44,299.31, higher by 149.59 points or 0.34 per cent from the previous close of 44,149.72.

It opened at 44,435.83, and has touched an intra-day high of 44,470.26 and a low of 44,118.10 points.

The Nifty50 closed at 13,008.10, higher by 39.15 points or 0.3 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Ultratech Cement, Infosys and Sun Pharmaceuticals so far, while ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle India were the major losers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.