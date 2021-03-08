Equity indices open in green, Nifty above 15,000

Mumbai, March 8 : The stock market opened in the green on Monday with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) reclaiming the 15,000 mark.

The BSE Sensex too surged over 300 points during the initial trade.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in metal and oil and gas stocks.

Around 9.25 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,732.29, higher by 326.97 points or 0.65 per cent from its previous close of 50,405.32.

It opened at 50,654.02 and has so far touched an intraday high of 50,767.18 and a low of 50,575.16 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 15,045.60, higher by 107.50 points or 0.72 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were ONGC, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank, while the major losers were Bajaj Auto, Ultratech Cement and Nestle India.

