Equity indices pare initial gains, Sensex down 170 points

Mumbai, Dec 22 : The key Indian equity indices traded in the negative zone on Tuesday morning as they pared initial gains.

Around 10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 45,382.30, lower by 171.66 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous close of 45,553.96.

It opened at 45,529.61 and has touched and intra-high of 45,938.40 and a low of 45,140.79.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,272.85, lower by 55.55 points or 0.42 per cent from its previous close.

Heavy selling was witnessed in industrials, energy and auto stocks, while rise in the IT and telecom stocks supported the market.

The top gainers on the Sensex were HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel, while the major gainers were Bajaj Finance, ITC and State Bank of India.

