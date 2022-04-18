Equity indices plunge sharply, Sensex down 1,122 points

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 18th April 2022 7:48 pm IST
Sensex surges over 350 pts in early trade; Nifty above 17,300
Representative Image

New Delhi: Continuing with their downtrend from the opening session, India’s benchmark equity indices settled sharply lower on Monday as surge in inflation dented investors’ sentiment.

The Consumer Price Index, or retail inflation, rose steeply in March to 6.95 percent, which was above Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6 percent for three consecutive months.

Sensex was down 1,122 points or 1.9 percent at 57,216 points, whereas Nifty was down 292 points or 1.7 per cent at 17,184 points.

MS Education Academy

Equity investors have shed around Rs 2.5 trillion on Monday as the benchmark indices took a deep dive.

All India market capitalisation of BSE-lised companies are currently at Rs 2,69,58,392 crore, against Rs 2,72, 12,168 crore on April 13.

Equity markets were closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

Also, earnings of HDFC Bank and Infosys for Q4 coming short of market expectations hurted investor confidence, said analysts. Shares of these major Indian companies declined 5 percent and 7 percent, respectively, on Monday, exchange data showed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button