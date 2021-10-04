Equity indices trade in green; Sensex up over 500 points

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 4th October 2021 10:49 am IST
BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is an Indian stock exchange located on Dalal Street in Mumbai.

Mumbai: India’s key equity indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, traded in the green during Monday’s early morning trade session.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 59,299.14 points around 9.50 a.m., up 533.56 points or 0.91 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 59,143 points from its previous close of 58,765.58 points.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,673.25 points, up by 141.20 points or 0.81 per cent.

It opened at 17,615.55 points from its previous close of 17,532.05 points.

