Equity indices trade in the red during afternoon session

Mumbai: After hitting a high, Indian equity benchmark indices were trading in the red on Thursday afternoon.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 43,967.59 and was trading at 43,726.02 (at 12:40 pm), down by 102.08 points or 0.23 per cent.

BSE Sensex traded at a low of 43,582.40 points and high of 44,023.26 points so far in the trading session.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,828.50 points (at 12:40 pm), down by 29.90 points or 0.23 per cent.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were — basic materials up by 0.31 per cent, healthcare increased by 0.49 per cent and telecom higher by 0.50 per cent.

The sectors, which were trading lower were — utilities down by 0.44 per cent, auto plummeted by 0.44 per cent and oil and gas lower by 0.76 per cent.

Source: ANI