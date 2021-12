Equity MFs’ net inflows at over Rs 11K cr in Nov: AMFI

Mumbai: Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw net inflows of over Rs 11,614.73 crore in November, as per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday.

In October, the net inflows had stood over Rs 5,214 crore. In September, the inflow was over Rs 8,600 crore and in August, it stood at Rs 8,056.80 crore.

Besides, the contributions through systematic investment rose to Rs 11,004.94 crore, the highest monthly SIP contribution.

In October, the SIP contributions stood at Rs 10,518.53 crore.

According to the data, the net AUMs for India’s MF industry stood at over Rs 37.33 lakh crore for November 2021.