Erdogan addresses joint session of Pak Parliament

Islamabad: Visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday addressed a joint session of the Pakistan Parliament for a record fourth time.

“Today, Pakistan and Turkey’s relations are admirable for others… During difficult times, Pakistan has supported Turkey,” Dawn news quoted the President, who arrived here on a two-day visit on Thursday, as saying in the session.

Quoting a poem by Pakistani poet Allama Iqbal, Erdogan said: “Yes, like the poet of Lahore, people were drowning in these emotions, people of Pakistan had supported Turkey. We can never forget this.”

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser began the session by welcoming Erdogan, who he said is a “true friend” and brother of Pakistan.

He thanked the Turkish President for his “clear and just” stance on the Kashmir issue.

Members of the armed forces, government leaders, federal ministers and opposition members were in attendance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani received the Turkish president upon arrival at the Parliament.

When Erdogan reached Islamabad on Thursday, Khan personally drove the President and Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan from the airport to the Prime Minister House, Dawn news reported.

In his first official engagement for his trip, the Turkish leader held a meeting with President Alvi, which was followed by a banquet.

Following the Parliament session, Erdogan will again meet Khan for discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

They will also co-chair the sixth meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The Turkish leader last visited Pakistan in 2016, during which he also addressed Parliament.