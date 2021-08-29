Erdogan announces relocation of Turkish embassy in Kabul

Ankara: The Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan was relocated back to its premises in Kabul after it was temporarily stationed at the Kabul airport, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

“Two weeks ago our embassy was temporarily relocated to the Kabul airport. Yesterday, they [embassy staff] returned to their headquarters in the centre of Kabul and resumed their work there. Our plans are to maintain our diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. We are constantly monitoring the development of the security situation and have options ready just in case. Our priority is the safety of our personnel,” Erdogan said as quoted by Turkish NTV broadcaster.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-supported civilian government and the movement gaining control over almost all of Afghanistan.