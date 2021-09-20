Erdogan heads to US to attend UNGA

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has left for the US to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly that will be held in New York.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul before his departure on Sunday, Erdogan said that issues related to health, climate change and sustainable development will be high on the agenda of the general debates, reports Xinhua news agency.

Erdogan said that he will highlight “Turkey’s strong support for multilateralism and the goal of establishing a fairer world order” during his address to the General Assembly on Tuesday.

Hosting some 4 million refugees on its territories, Turkey will also give “a message about migrants” at the meeting, Erdogan said.

“We certainly will have a message on the issue of migrants since we are the one who bears the greatest burden of it,” he said.

The President will also have bilateral talks with some heads of state and government and the UN Secretary-General, and attend the UN Food Systems Summit and UN High-level Dialogue on Energy Meeting via video link.