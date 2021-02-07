Errabelli unveils Deeksha Diwas pylon

By Mohd Aslam Hussain|   Published: 7th February 2021 7:57 pm IST

Warangal:  State Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao today unveiled the Deeksha diwas pylon on the premises of Warangal Municipal Corporation. The pylon was constructed at a cost of Rs.10 lakh.


Speaking on the occasion the Minister a 12-foot-tall pylon was set up as a memory of the deeksha conducted by the chief minister of the state KCR for achieving separate Telangana state. He reminded that KCR had withdrawn his fast unto death strike following the statement of the then Union home Minister P. Chidambaram on the creation of the separate state and added that the pylon was built to remind all about the strike of the CM. 

He claimed that the separate Telangana state had become a reality due to the deeksha of the CM.


Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and ‘Deeksha Divas pylon’ committee convener Jorika Ramesh were also present. 

Source: NSS

