Ertugrul: Behind-the-scenes video of actress Esra Bilgic goes viral

By Sameer Published: 7th September 2020 9:03 pm IST
Ankara: Esra Bilgic, actress of famous Turkish serial Ertugrul was seen doing gym workout and rehearsals to keep herself fit for the role.

In the behind-the-scenes video that went viral on social media, she can be seen taking part in sword fights.

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic gains popularity

The actress gained popularity because of her role in the Turkish serial. In Pakistan, her popularity currently rivals that of the famous actress, Mahira Khan.

In the serial, Bilgic played the role of Halime Sultan.

Ertugrul Ghazi in Urdu

The 27-year-old actress started gaining popularity soon after the release of ertugrul serial in Urdu in April this year.

Recently, she gave a befitting reply to Twitterati for criticizing her over the dressing sense. She advised them not to follow her on social media.

