Ertugrul: Fatwa issued against watching the Turkish serial

Karachi: Karachi’s Jamiatul Uloom Islamia Allama Muhammad Yousaf Banuri Town issued fatwa against Ertugrul, a Turkish serial.

In the fatwa, it mentioned that the intentions and methods of any act should not contradict Sharia. It further said that although, the intention behind Ertugrul serial is good but as film-making is not allowed in Sharia, Islam does not allow watching it.

Suggesting another way of highlighting the history of the Ottoman caliphate, it said that the intention can be fulfilled by making history and literature books readily available.

Ertugrul actress, actor gain popularity

Actor Engin Altan Duzyatan and actress Esra Bilgic gained popularity soon after the release of the serial in Urdu in April this year.

Seeing the popularity of the actress, a famous cellular company of Pakistan selected her as the face of the organization.

Ertugrul serial

It is a Turkish serial based on the life of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader Ertugrul. It was dubbed in Urdu by PTV.