Ertugrul star Cavit Cetin aka Dogan Alp arrives in Pakistan

Islamabad: Ertugrul star Cavit Cetin Guner aka Dogan Alp arrived in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan today.

Dogan Alp shared boarding pass

Before arrival in the country, the Turkish actor shared the boarding pass on Instagram stories.

Welcome to Pakistan, as Cavit Cetin Guner aka Dogan Alps Official footage of Arrival at Islamabad International Airport. #WelcomeDoganAlp #Cavitcetinguner pic.twitter.com/DjJS1xlPBt — Kayi Foundation (@KayiFoundation) September 16, 2020

https://twitter.com/AtiqFan/status/1306140807427239937

Ertugrul star Engin Altan to visit to Pakistan

Earlier, Engin Altan has confirmed his visit to Pakistan. He is most likely to visit three cities in the country.

The trip, “Jashn-e-Ertugrul” which is of three days will be organized by Frontiers World in collaboration with official Turkish broadcaster TRT. It will be from 9th to 11th October.

During the visit, Ertugrul star will meet his fans in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Stage question and answer sessions will be arranged.

Altan fulfilled children’s wish

Recently, Altan had fulfilled the wish of Pakistani children by meeting them virtually. Make-A-Wish Foundation that fulfills a wish of children who are suffering from fatal diseases had arranged the event.

Popularity

Turkish actors gained popularity soon after the release of ertugrul serial in Urdu in April this year.

The serial is based on the life of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader Ertugrul. It was dubbed in Urdu by PTV.