Ertugrul star Engin Altan to visit Pakistan for Mosque inauguration

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan who is known for his popular Television series Dirilis: Ertuğrul will be visiting Pakistan soon during which he will also inaugurate a mosque in Islamabad, media reports said.

Who is Engin Altan Duzyatan?

Engin Altan Düzyatan is a Turkish film and television actor. He is best known for his titular role as Ertuğrul in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, a Turkish historical fiction, and adventure television series.

Reportedly, Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of a private housing scheme in Islamabad. The Turkish star has also signed an agreement in this regard.

Duzyatan, who plays the role of Ertuğrul in the serial – after virtually meeting with a few celebrities and differently-abled children of Pakistan – is now ready to visit the country personally.

According to reports, Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul also has received his Pakistani visa and will be visiting the country this month.

Earlier reports also said that the cast of the Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul is expected to visit Pakistan in October and November depending on the coronavirus situation.

Engin Altan popularity skyrocketed in Pakistan after the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in Pakistan in Urdu dubbing. Recently, the actor also fulfilled the most cherished desire of three Pakistani Make-A-Wish Foundation children by meeting them via Facebook live session.

After gaining huge popularity through the Turkish serial inspired by the history of the Ottoman Empire, it seems that his fans would be seeing a lot more of him now!