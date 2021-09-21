Ertugrul star Engin Eltan Düzyatan returns on screen with Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean

Hyderabad: The first episode of the new historical series, Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean was aired last Thursday Turkish channel TRT 1. The Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) is claiming that the show is their biggest production till date. Ertugrul fame Engin Eltan Düzyatan is seen playing the lead role.

It is a historical thriller drama which is based on the life of 16th-century Ottoman admiral “Barbaros” Hayreddin Pasha and his brothers. The series is being filmed in Antalya, Marmaris, and Istanbul.

Turkish shows are increasing their popularity globally, while Turkish is the most-watched language after English, claimed TRT. Dirilis Ertugrul racked up six billion views on Youtube in the last 12 months alone, making it one of the most successful shows globally.

“After the amazing global success of our hit show Dirilis Ertugrul, we’ve seen a huge demand from fans around the world for high-quality Turkish dramas from TRT,” Riyaad Minty, Director of Digital TRT Network told media.

He further explained that as part of TRT’s global vision, they will be bringing the story of the Barbaros brothers, along with other in-demand TRT original productions to our international audiences soon, dubbed and subtitles in various languages.

Managing director of TRT 1 Cemil Yavuz told the media that TRT has combed through Turkish history and “selected the story of the Barbaros Brothers as one worth telling.”