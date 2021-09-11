Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic nominated for ‘Most Beautiful Woman of 2021’

Hyderabad: Much-adored and charming leading Turkish star Esra Bilgic is best known for portraying the role of Halime Sultan in the historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi depicting Islamic history.

With her dazzling looks and breathtaking performance in crime series and also in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, Esra Bilgic has attracted huge applause from the people across the world who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Now, it seems her charming looks and popularity worldwide have resulted in her selection as a candidate for the Most Beautiful Women of 2021 title. She has been featured as the candidate in the prestigious list of 100 most beautiful faces in the world by TC Candler along with other stars including Sarah Khan, Angelina Jolie, Katriona Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt and many more.

More about Esra Bilgic

Esra has won the hearts of millions of fans across the world with her outstanding performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul. Seeing the popularity of the Turkish actress, a famous cellular company of Pakistan selected her as the face of the organization.

The actress, who acquired the position on national crush of Pakistan and became an overnight sensation when Ertugrul started airing on Pak’s Television, often keeps treating her fans with mesmerising and elegant pictures on Instagram. Esra, who enjoys her over five million following on Instagram, often leaves her fans swooning over her bold and beautiful pictures.

About TC Candler’s list

TC Candler is the former magazine editor who has partnered with the Independent Critics to publish its annual Most Beautiful Faces list since 1990 list since 1990. They bring together thousands of celebrities from around the world to find the winners.

According to TC Candler’s website, the contest to choose the 100 most beautiful faces is “not popularity contest and is most definitely not country specific.” The ranking is decided by a diverse group of around 20 people from across the world, and “aesthetic perfection” is the only criteria.