Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic slams fan for moral policing over her attire

Ankara: Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has clapped back at the trollers and haters for criticizing her over the dressing sense and advised them not to follow her on social media platforms.

The Turkish actor took the time out to hit back at an uncalled for comment on one of her latest pictures in which she is seen wearing a cream-colored top and blazer. The troll’s comment read, “Please don’t wear such dresses Halima baji, not good,” referring to Bilgiç as her Diriliş: Ertuğrul character

Responding it, Halima advised him not to follow her. She politely wrote: “Let me give you a little advice: Don’t follow me, thank you.”

Who is Esra Bilgic?

Esra Bilgic is a leading Turkish star who is best known for portraying the role of Halime Sultan in the historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi depicting Islamic history. She has gained huge popularity and became a household name in Pakistan. Seeing the popularity of the Turkish actress, a famous cellular company of Pakistan selected her as the face of the organization.

This is not the first time Esra Bilgic received such a comment. Most Pakistani viewers had only seen her in the Turkish series wherein she played the role of Halima Sultan, the wife of Ertugrul, a Muslim leader from the 13th century.

Previously, she chose to turn her comments on posts off after being at the receiving criticism from fans who questioned her clothing. Fans also commented about how she should emulate the character she played on screen in Ertugrul and that she looked much better in 12th-century attire than the ‘western’ clothes she wears in her personal life.

On the other hand, there is also a section of fans who are supporting the actress and trying to make their fellow countrymen understand that she is originally from Turkey and have a life apart from the ones that they are seen playing on the small screens.