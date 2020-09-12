‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic’s video learning Pakistani slang goes viral

Islamabad: Esra Bilgic is a leading Turkish star who is best known for portraying the role of Halime Sultan in the historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi depicting Islamic history. She has gained huge popularity and became a household name in Pakistan.

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Hatun acquired the position on national crush of Pakistan and became an overnight sensation when Ertugrul started airing on Pak’s Television.

Seeing the popularity of the Turkish actress, a famous cellular company of Pakistan selected her as the face of the organization. She is now brand ambassadress of some of the country’s brands. Esra Bilgic recently did a commercial ad with Q mobile. The mobile network Jazz has also signed her as their brand ambassador.

Esra Bilgic learns Pakistani language

And now, we have got our hands on a video of Esra where the actress can be seen learning the Pakistani words like ‘Gen 1 baat’ (Genuine talk), ‘ Bohat Ala’ (Magnificient), ‘Kya Scene Hai'(What’s up), ‘Scene On Hai’, ‘Jo Baat Hai’, ‘Jugaar’ (Adjustment) and many more.

The video was shot and shared by Jazz Digital on Instagram where Esra Bilgic looks ravishing in a yellow formal blazer. Watch the video below:

Esra has won the hearts of millions of Pakistani fans with her outstanding performance. In a lovely exchange with a Pakistani fan on Instagram, Esra once revealed how she was humbled by the love she had received in the country.

Turkish drama series Ertuğrul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens and even today its episodes are trending on YouTube every day.