Esha Deol’s Instagram account restored

Mumbai, Jan 10 : Bollywood actress Esha Deol warned netizens about clicking on random links without verification after her hacked Instagram account was restored on Sunday evening.

Esha shared a note on her verified Instagram account on Sunday evening announcing that her hacked account has been restored and at the same time warned netizens about falling prey to the trap laid by hackers.

“Hi friends

Just wanted to update you all that my Instagram Account has been restored. I take this opportunity to thank @imaritrads from my team & the support team @instagram especially @sudhanshu64541 who was extremely prompt and quick to take necessary actions. Please be vigilant about anyone hacking your account specifically don’t click on any links without verification ever ! Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Thank you to my Followers for standing by me,” the note by Esha reads.

On Sunday morning, Esha Deol had informed via Twitter that her Instagram account has been hacked and asked netizens to not reply to any direct message which they might be receiving from her account.

