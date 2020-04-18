Esha Gupta: ‘REJCTX2’ teaser looks fantastic

Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta is excited about her digital debut with “REJCTX 2”, and says he had fun shooting for the series.

“Our ‘REJCTX2′ teaser looks fantastic! All the characters have done a fabulous job and I had a great time shooting with them and the entire crew,” Esha said.

Esha will be playing the role of a Singaporean police officer. The second season of the series, directed and produced by Goldie Behl, promises to be high on action and drama. ZEE5 released “REJCTX2” teaser on Friday.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the “privileged rich kids of the Jefferson World School” from Esha’s character’s viewpoint.

“Goldie has been a delight to work with. My character is quite interesting. Even though I have played the role of a police officer before, this one is glamorous yet strong. I would like everyone to watch Season 1 on ZEE5 and catch up because Season 2 is coming soon. Can’t wait to hear what everyone has to say about this one, god willing, the audience would give us as much love in this as they’ve given me all these years,” she added.

The show will also feature Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Saadhika Syal, Ayush Khurana, Ridhi Khakhar, Prabhneet Singh, Pooja Shetty and Tanvi Shinde besides Esha and Sumeet Vyas.

Source: IANS

