Eshwar caught in lift for 30 minutes

Hyderabad: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar today caught in the lift and could not come out as it failed to open doors.



According to informed sources, the minister after attending a program was returning to office. Along with his staff, Eshwar took the lift that gone defunct for half an hour.



The staff made vain efforts to open the door of the lift. The minister staff had called for immediate help from the management. The minister had to remain in the lift until its mechanic came and opened the door.



He faced a problem for about 30 minutes in the lift that add to tension of his staff.