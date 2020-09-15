Esra Bilgic gears up to enthrall fans with her upcoming drama!

Ankara: Much-adored and charming leading Turkish star Esra Bilgic who is best known for portraying the role of Halime Sultan in the historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi depicting Islamic history. She has returned to enthrall fans again with another season of her hit drama ‘Ramo’.

Esra Bilgic developed her own niche with her stunning acting skills and powerful performance in crime drama Ramo and now she is all set to win hearts again with it’s second season.

Taking to Instagram, Esra Bilgic, whose popularity skyrocketed with Ertugrul, shared a screengrab of Ramo on her Instagram Story and wrote: “With the new season of RAMO, Friday evening, September 18.”

Esra Bilgic Ramo Season 2

Few clips of the drama which are surfacing on social media showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans awestruck.

On Monday, Esra Bilgic also dropped a trailer of her upcoming drama. Taking to Instagram, Esra, who has become a household name in Turkey and Pakistan, shared a 60 seconds video of her new thriller on Instagram with the caption: “Last 6 days”.

Ramo 2 trailer

With her dazzling looks and breathtaking performance in crime series and also in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, Esra Bilgic has attracted huge applause from the people across the world who want to see their favourite star in every role. She has gained huge popularity and became a household name in Pakistan. Seeing the popularity of the Turkish actress, a famous cellular company of Pakistan selected her as the face of the organization.