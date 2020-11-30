Essar Projects completes construction of bridge in Papua New Guinea

Mumbai, Nov 30 : Essar Projects PNG (EPPNG) on Monday said it had completed construction of the Bailey bridge over the Waghi river in Papua New Guinea, thus providing a lifeline to about 6,000 local residents who will now be able to access basic government services.

The residents of of Mugmamp in Anglimp South Waghi district of the Oceanic country’s Jiwaka Province were almost cut off from the rest of the country after the bridge was washed away by Waghi river several years ago. The bridge, constructed for the Anglimp-South Waghi District Development Authority, connects Mugmamp with Kendeng.

“We are delighted with the completion of this project. Now all the residents of Mugmamp will no longer have to cross the Waghi river on inflated tyre tubes which was being done for several years. The project was challenging as it included working in tough hilly terrains…. kudos to the project team who overcame all the obstacles through efficient planning and execution,” said Srinivas Karri, Country Director of PNG, Essar Projects.

The 54 metre long and 6 metre wide Bailey bridge was prefabricated in the city of Lae as “ready to fix” parts comprising 18 bays of 3 metre length each. These were then transported to the site, in four 40 feet containers, over a distance of 416 km across rugged mountainous terrain known for frequent landslides and hindrances caused by frequent rain and floods.

In Papua New Guinea, Essar Projects has executed challenging projects such as Komo Airport, Kapal Haus Provincial Headquarters, Jimi High Altitude Road, Mugmamp Bridge etc.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.