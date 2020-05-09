Etala Rajender inaugurates Ayush kits distribution camp

Hyderabad: Minister for Medical and Health Etala Rajender on Saturday inaugurated Ayush kits distribution camp at BRK Bhavan Hyderabad.

On the occasion, he distributed 20,000 AYUSH kits to police, medical, and municipal employees.

Speaking on the occasion he congratulated Ayush for distributing these kits and said that AYUSH followed ancient treatment which did well to people.

He also congratulated the frontline workers for being at the forefront during this ongoing pandemic and said that with the efforts of the frontline warriors’ Government will come out of the pandemic successfully.

On the occasion, Ayush department Additional Director Anasuya, Principal Surya Prakash, Superintendent Parameshwar, Drug Testing laboratory Director Srinivasan Chari, Pharmacy Superintendent Director Sridhar, and Professor Dr. Srikanth Babu also participated.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.