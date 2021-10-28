Eatala Rajender is traitor of TRS: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has said that Eatala Rajender has deceived Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao and he is a traitor of the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) party. He appealed to the voters of the Huzarabad assembly constituency especially the Muslims to vote for the TRS party in the by-poll elections.

The home minister expressed these views while addressing a meeting organised for the party leaders at Azampura Function Hall.

Mahmood Ali said that the Chief Minister has introduced several welfare schemes for the SCs, STs, minorities and other backward castes in the past seven years of TRS rule in the state. Telangana has become the role model for other states in the country, he added.

Highlighting the facilities provided by the TRS-led government, he said that electricity is available for 24-hours in the state while the Kaleshwaram reservoir project is the biggest in the world. He noted that extra ration is provided to the white card holders and free residential education is imparted to the minority students.

Targetting Eatala Rajender, the minister said that he has deceived KCR by joining BJP.

He further blamed the BJP-led central government for the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices. He appealed to the public to defeat the BJP in the Huzarabad bypoll and teach the Centre a befitting lesson.