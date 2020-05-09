Etala Rajendra reviews lockdown in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Minister for Health Mr Etala Rajendra today held a video conference with 33 districts collectors. During the Video Conference the Minister reviewed on lockdown.

He also reviewed the status of Coronavirus tests besides the migrantscoming from other states and their corona tests status. He enquired about the Corona virus status in their districts and the steps being taken to control the same.

On the occasion the Principal Secretary Shanthi kumar, Commissioner Family Welfare Yogitha Rana, Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Health Dr srinivas Rao, TSMIDC MD Chandra Shekharhaker Reddy were also present.

Ratna Chotrani

