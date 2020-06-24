Etala slams opposition on Covid Tests number

Hyderabad: Health Minister today said that the government is determined to provide the best treatment for Corona patients free of cost.

Talking to press persons after visiting Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli he said accused some political parties of making false comments that less number of Covid-19 tests are being conducted. TIMS is developed with modern facilities and will be opened soon he said.

We have arranged better than corporate health facilities in TIMS he said. It has 1000 beds, with oxygen and 50 with ventilators and a canteen for health staff, the minister maintained.

However there are some comments being made that Covid tests are low in number. It is totally wrong to carry out disinformation campaign by opposition parties, Rajender said.

The state government will continue to conduct tests for Corona.People can avail these services in the government hospitals like Gandhi, King Koti and others. Rajender appealed people and the rich not to go for unnecessary tests without any symptoms.