Etihad airways announces special fares for travel from India-Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based Etihad airways on Thursday announced special fares for travel from India as the former allowed entry for all fully vaccinated travellers from a list of previously suspended countries. Etihad announced the commencement of its 10-day sale in India for travel to Abu Dhabi, starting from today, September 16, 2021.

Passengers can now fly to Abu Dhabi quarantine free if they are fully-vaccinated with a world health organization (WHO) approved vaccine, and can book exceptional fares with Etihad for travel from key Indian gateways namely Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Trivandrum.

The special prices are available across economy and business class, with return fares from Mumbai starting at Rs. 13,067, New Delhi at Rs. 15,397, Hyderabad at Rs. 13,910 and Bengaluru at Rs. 15,590 among other cities.

These all-inclusive prices are valid for bookings made on etihad.com by September 26, 2021 for journeys commencing from September 21, 2021 and up until June 30, 2022. Etihad guest members can save an additional 10 per cent on discounted fares to Abu Dhabi.

“India remains Etihad’s largest market outside of the UAE and as we soon enter our seventeenth year in the country, I am happy to once again welcome travellers from India to Abu Dhabi onboard Etihad. We have introduced several measures which prioritise the health and safety of our guests to ensure they can travel with greater peace of mind with Etihad Wellness,” Neerja Bhatia, vice president, Indian sub-continent, Etihad Airways commented on the resumption of its service from India.

Travellers can validate their COVID-19 travel documents online before arriving at the airport, and then access the fast track ‘Verified to Fly’ check-in desks at the airport to beat the queues.

Those wishing to book are advised to visit etihad.com and the app to view their options. Flights are also available for booking on etihad.com/holidays, by calling 8002324 or through a local or online travel agency.

All-inclusive, return fares from India to Abu Dhabi start at

All travellers will require a PCR test within 48 hours of departure, a test on arrival and retesting on select days depending on the country they have travelled from.

Unvaccinated travellers, however, should follow the rules according to the destination they are arriving from.