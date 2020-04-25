Etihad Airways makes announcement on resumption of passenger flights

Dubai: Etihad Airways made an important announcement on the resumption of passenger flights. On Saturday, the airways said that it will resume passenger flights on 16th May.

It may be mentioned that the airways is in talks with the UAE government and global aviation authorities in this regard.

Declaration on the website of Etihad Airways

On its official website, Etihad Airways wrote, “Our aim is to gradually return to a fuller schedule as soon as it is safe for us to do so, but for now, our flights remain suspended, and will return on 16 May “.

Etihad Airways operating special flights

It may be mentioned that currently, the airways is operating special flights to repatriate foreign citizens who are stuck in the country after authorities grounded airlines as part of wider shutdowns to combat coronavirus.

The airways will be operating these outbound flights till 15th May.

