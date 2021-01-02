Etihad Airways: Passengers to get complimentary Covid-19 PCR tests

By Sameer|   Published: 2nd January 2021 9:39 am IST
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways decided to provide complimentary Covid-19 PCR tests to all its passengers who board the flights from Abu Dhabi.

This complementary test will be provided till March 31, 2021.

However, passengers travelling to China have to arrange a Covid-19 PCR test at an approved SEHA or G42 clinic.

Sharing this information with its passengers, Etihad Airways tweeted, “We’re providing complimentary COVID-19 PCR tests on all Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi until 31 March 2021, giving you one less thing to worry about when you travel”.

