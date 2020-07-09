Etihad Airways to resume passenger flights to these destinations

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways decided to resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to 58 destinations including Hyderabad. The airline is likely to start operating these flights in the month of July or August.

These 58 destinations are as follows:

North America:

Chicago New York JFK Toronto Washington, D.C.

Europe:

Amsterdam Athens Barcelona Belgrade Brussels Dublin Dusseldorf Frankfurt Geneva Istanbul London Heathrow Madrid Manchester Milan Moscow Munich Paris Charles de Gaulle Rome Zurich

Middle East & Africa:

Amman Bahrain Beirut Cairo Casablanca Kuwait Muscat Rabat Riyadh Seychelles

Asia:

Ahmedabad Baku Bangkok Bengaluru Chennai Colombo Delhi Hyderabad Islamabad Jakarta Karachi Kochi Kolkata Kozhikode Kuala Lumpur Lahore Male Manila Mumbai Seoul Singapore Thiruvananthapuram Tokyo

Australia:

Melbourne Sydney

However, the resumption of service is possible only after countries ease restrictions.

Earlier, the airline has also launched Wellness Program. On its twitter account, it had tweeted, “Introducing Etihad Wellness – a new initiative limiting touchpoints throughout your journey, allowing for more distance between you and other guests. In addition, our team of Wellness Ambassadors will provide essential travel information and care”.