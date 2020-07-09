Etihad Airways to resume passenger flights to these destinations

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways decided to resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to 58 destinations including Hyderabad. The airline is likely to start operating these flights in the month of July or August.
These 58 destinations are as follows:
North America:
- Chicago
- New York JFK
- Toronto
- Washington, D.C.
Europe:
- Amsterdam
- Athens
- Barcelona
- Belgrade
- Brussels
- Dublin
- Dusseldorf
- Frankfurt
- Geneva
- Istanbul
- London Heathrow
- Madrid
- Manchester
- Milan
- Moscow
- Munich
- Paris Charles de Gaulle
- Rome
- Zurich
Middle East & Africa:
- Amman
- Bahrain
- Beirut
- Cairo
- Casablanca
- Kuwait
- Muscat
- Rabat
- Riyadh
- Seychelles
Asia:
- Ahmedabad
- Baku
- Bangkok
- Bengaluru
- Chennai
- Colombo
- Delhi
- Hyderabad
- Islamabad
- Jakarta
- Karachi
- Kochi
- Kolkata
- Kozhikode
- Kuala Lumpur
- Lahore
- Male
- Manila
- Mumbai
- Seoul
- Singapore
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Tokyo
Australia:
- Melbourne
- Sydney
However, the resumption of service is possible only after countries ease restrictions.
Earlier, the airline has also launched Wellness Program. On its twitter account, it had tweeted, “Introducing Etihad Wellness – a new initiative limiting touchpoints throughout your journey, allowing for more distance between you and other guests. In addition, our team of Wellness Ambassadors will provide essential travel information and care”.