Etihad Airways to resume passenger flights to these destinations

By Sameer Published: July 09, 2020, 9:31 pm IST
Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways decided to resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to 58 destinations including Hyderabad.  The airline is likely to start operating these flights in the month of July or August.

These 58 destinations are as follows:

North America:

  1. Chicago
  2. New York JFK
  3. Toronto
  4. Washington, D.C.

Europe:

  1. Amsterdam
  2. Athens
  3. Barcelona
  4. Belgrade
  5. Brussels
  6. Dublin
  7. Dusseldorf
  8. Frankfurt
  9. Geneva
  10. Istanbul
  11. London Heathrow
  12. Madrid
  13. Manchester
  14. Milan
  15. Moscow
  16. Munich
  17. Paris Charles de Gaulle
  18. Rome
  19. Zurich

Middle East & Africa:

  1. Amman
  2. Bahrain
  3. Beirut
  4. Cairo
  5. Casablanca
  6. Kuwait
  7. Muscat
  8. Rabat
  9. Riyadh
  10. Seychelles

Asia:

  1. Ahmedabad
  2. Baku
  3. Bangkok
  4. Bengaluru
  5. Chennai
  6. Colombo
  7. Delhi
  8. Hyderabad
  9. Islamabad
  10. Jakarta
  11. Karachi
  12. Kochi
  13. Kolkata
  14. Kozhikode
  15. Kuala Lumpur
  16. Lahore
  17. Male
  18. Manila
  19. Mumbai
  20. Seoul
  21. Singapore
  22. Thiruvananthapuram
  23. Tokyo

Australia:

  1. Melbourne
  2. Sydney

However, the resumption of service is possible only after countries ease restrictions.

Earlier, the airline has also launched Wellness Program. On its twitter account, it had tweeted, “Introducing Etihad Wellness – a new initiative limiting touchpoints throughout your journey, allowing for more distance between you and other guests. In addition, our team of Wellness Ambassadors will provide essential travel information and care”.

Categories
Middle EastTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close