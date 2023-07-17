Etihad announces A380 operations on Abu Dhabi-London route

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced the reintroduction of Airbus A380 aircraft on select frequencies between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and London Heathrow (LHR), starting from July 25.

The move marks the return of the iconic airline, allowing passengers to experience its amenities. This includes the exclusive accommodation category.

In a statement on its website, Etihad said, “Yes, the A380 is back, and you can now enjoy daily flights from London to Abu Dhabi. Start planning your next action-packed adventure and book today.”

The reintroduction of the A380 will serve a dual purpose for Etihad Airways.

First, it allows the airline to increase the number of flights on existing routes, allowing greater comfort and accessibility for passengers.

Secondly, the deployment of the A380 to London Heathrow will free up capacity for these expansions.

In addition to the A380, Etihad Airways will offer five smaller A320 aircraft, as previously announced.

The A320s will operate alongside the A380s, enhancing Etihad’s overall fleet capabilities and providing passengers with a variety of travel options.