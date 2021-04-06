Etihad operates first flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: UAE-based Etihad Airways on Tuesday launched regular flight service between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.

The service comes after Israel was added to Abu Dhabi’s ‘green list’, giving quarantine-free travel for visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi.

“The launch of scheduled operations comes as the next historic step in developing diplomatic, trade and tourism ties between Israel and the UAE, which were inked as part of the Abraham Accords in September 2020,” the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, the route will be operated by Etihad’s flagship aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

“Etihad will initially offer two weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.”

“The return flight, EY599 will connect passengers from Tel Aviv into Abu Dhabi, who will no longer be required to quarantine on arrival, now that Israel has been added to the Abu Dhabi ‘green list’.”