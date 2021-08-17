Etihad updates travel rules, announces visa on arrival for passengers from 70 countries

Abu Dhabi: The Abu-Dhabi based Etihad airways has updated travel rules and announced to issue visas on arrival for passengers arriving from 70 countries including the US, China, Maldives, France, UK and Russia.

Etihad said that travellers can enter Abu Dhabi if they are citizens or residents of the United Arab Emirates, or if they qualify for a visa on arrival.

Travelers from the 70 countries do not need to apply for a visa before traveling to UAE. “When you land in Abu Dhabi, simply make your way to immigration to receive a visa when you arrive,” said Etihad.

Travellers from the following 70 countries will receive a visa on arrival in Abu Dhabi:

Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hong Kong (SAR of China), Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Poland, Republic of Mauritius, Republic of El Salvador, Portugal, Romania, Russian, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Vatican, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Uruguay.

Travelers from India will only be allowed to enter if they are:

UAE citizen, golden/silver visa holder or diplomat.

Fully vaccinated resident of the UAE – you must have proof of having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within the UAE no less than 14 days before travel.

Medical personnel, education sector workers or students studying in the UAE.

Travelling for medical reasons.

A federal government agency worker.

However, Indian nationals holding a US visitor visa or green card are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival in Abu Dhabi. This also applies to Indian nationals who have UK or EU residency valid for at least 6 months. Their passports must be valid for at least six months.

Domestic helpers allowed

Etihad added that domestic helpers are allowed to enter when traveling with a sponsor from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries or a direct member of the sponsor’s family.

Travelling to Dubai

If you are a visitor travelling to Dubai via Abu Dhabi, your visa must be issued for Abu Dhabi, unless you are entering from a green list country.

Long-term visa

Those who have a canceled residency visa or an expired tourist visa and are currently residing in the UAE can apply for a long-term single entry tourist visa.

“You can apply for the tourist visa whilst you are in the UAE to avoid any fines or legal implications,” said the airline.

Once the visa is approved, the resident or visitor will need to complete a change of status application at the Etihad airways headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The visa processing should take three to four days.

All pre-arranged entry visas (including new residence visas) issued before March 17, 2020 have now been cancelled and will not be accepted for entry into the UAE.

Green list countries update:

The following countries will be removed from the green list on August 18:

Armenia, Austria, Israel, Italy, Maldives and United States of America.

COVID-19 testing requirements will vary depending on visa status and country of origin, said Etihad.