Etihad’s operating pilots, cabin crew vaccinated against Covid-19

New Delhi, Feb 10 : UAE-based Etihad Airways has become the first passenger carrier in the world with all its operating pilots and cabin crew vaccinated against Covid-19, the airline company said on Wednesday.

Accordingly, this move, the company said will help to curb the spread of Covid-19 and “give passengers who travel with the airline peace of mind”.

“We proactively made the vaccine available to all our employees to not only help combat the effects of Covid-19 but to make travellers feel confident and reassured the next time they fly with us,” Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We are the only airline in the world to make Covid-19 testing mandatory for every passenger and crew member before every flight and now, we’re the first airline in the world with 100 per cent vaccinated crew on board.”

According to the statement, the achievement was made possible through Etihad’s Protected Together’ employee vaccination initiative which was formally launched in January this year.

“In 2020, Etihad took significant steps towards supporting employees to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. In collaboration with the health authorities, the airline facilitated access for its frontline staff to the UAE’s Emergency Use Programme. Etihad was one of the first employers in the capital to secure places for their frontline staff — including pilots and cabin crew — in Abu Dhabi’s vaccination programme. Etihad also ensured the Etihad Airways Medical Centre became an accredited Covid-19 vaccination clinic.”

“Following the UAE Government’s target to vaccinate half of the UAE population by the end of March 2021, Etihad is ahead of schedule with over 75 per cent of its entire workforce already having received at least one dose of the vaccine. With even more activity still planned as part of the Protected Together initiative, this figure will continue to grow as more employees step forward and choose to vaccinate.”