Etiopia reports 437 fresh Covid cases

By IANS|   Published: 27th January 2021 9:48 am IST
Addis Ababa, Jan 27 : Ethiopia has reported 437 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 134,569, health officials said on Wednesday.

Officials added the death toll in the country reached 2,075 with four fresh fatlities, even as 549 more recoveries were registered on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement precautionary measures so as to contain the Covid-19 spread.

