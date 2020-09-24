EU financial service chief self-quarantined

Brussels, Sep 25 : Executive Vice President of the European Commission and acting Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has gone into quarantine as of Thursday after meeting someone infected with COVID-19.

“I was informed that someone I met earlier this week has tested positive for COVID-19,” Dombrovskis tweeted late on Wednesday, noting that physical distancing was observed during his meeting with the person, Xinhua news agency reported.

The commissioner said he had no symptoms and felt well but decided to self-isolate and work from home, “in line with public health guidance.”

He is the second high-level European Union (EU) official quarantined for precaution against the coronavirus in a week.

On Tuesday, European Council President Charles Michel went into quarantine after one of his security officers tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the special summit of EU leaders, originally scheduled for September 24-25 in Brussels, was postponed to October 1-2.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.