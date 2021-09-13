EU urges Lebanon to reach IMF deal

The EU reiterated its support for the Lebanese people in their efforts to overcome the challenges facing their country.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 13th September 2021 12:18 pm IST
Beirut: The European Union (EU) has urged Lebanon’s new government to implement emergency reforms and reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund to stop the country’s collapse.

“This is what the new government must now focus on, with the active support of the parliament and other state institutions,” a statement released by the EU delegation to Lebanon reported.

The delegation also emphasised the need for Lebanese authorities to start preparations for the municipal, parliamentary and presidential elections next year while ensuring that they are free, fair, and transparent, reported Xinhua news agency.

