Euro 2020: Aleksei Miranchuk’s goal helps Russia defeat Finland

Saint Petersburg: Aleksei Miranchuk struck a lone goal as Russia defeated Finland in the Group B encounter of the ongoing Euro 2020 here at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday.

Russia will next lock horns against Denmark On June 21 will Finland will square off against Belgium on the same day.

The first half had seen no goals but in the additional time of the first time, Russia managed to get the lead as Aleksei Miranchuk netted the ball into the goalpost, giving Russia a 1-0 lead.

Finland tried their best to get the equaliser in the second half, but they were unable to do so, and in the end, Russia ended up registering a 1-0 win.

With this win, Russia rose to the second spot in Group B with three points from two games while Finland is at the third spot with as many points from as many games.

In the entire game, Russia had three shots on target while Finland had just one shot on target.

In terms of ball possession, Russia dominated and as a result, Finland did not get a chance to run away with the game.