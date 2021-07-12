Euro 2020 soccer championship

By Mansoor|   Published: 12th July 2021 10:43 am IST
Euro 2020 soccer championship
London: Italy's team celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP/PTI
Rome: Italy’s fans celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley stadium in London. Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. AP/PTI
London: Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, right, makes a save against England’s Bukayo Saka during penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP/PTI
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, foreground left and Britain’s Prince William, foreground right, applaud during the ceremony before the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021.AP/PTI
London : Supporters trample on barricades outside Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy. AP/PTI
London: Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci runs to celebrate after scoring his sides first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP/PTI
London: England’s Harry Kane, left, and Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini compete to head the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP/PTI

