Euro 2020 soccer championship

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 23rd June 2021 3:05 pm IST
London: Czech Republic's Tomas Kalas heads the ball away from England's Harry Kane, right, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between the Czech Republic and England at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.AP/PTI Photo(AP06_23_2021_000001B)
London: Czech Republic’s Tomas Kalas heads the ball away from England’s Harry Kane, right, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between the Czech Republic and England at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Glasgow: Scotland’s goalkeeper David Marshall holds the ball after crashing with Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol, left, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Croatia and Scotland at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Glasgow: Croatia’s Nikola Vlasic, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Scotland’s goalkeeper David Marshall during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Croatia and Scotland at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Tuesday, June 22, 2021..AP/PTI Photo
London: England’s Harry Maguire heads the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Czech Republic and England at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Manchester: England fans react as they watch the Euro 2020 Group D soccer match between England and the Czech Republic, at the 4TheFans fan park in Manchester. England, Tuesday June 22, 2021. AP/PTI Photo

